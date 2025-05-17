Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds Studios, the original home of Yorkshire Television and now ITV Yorkshire, were built in 1968 and broadcast shows such as Countdown, Heartbeat and a Touch of Frost.

It also broadcasts the popular Calendar news programme, and at one point, the show had its own studios built inside a former roller rink next door.

It's one of the only original programmes still being made there today.

Leeds Studios, Kirkstall Road

In 1997, Yorkshire Television was acquired by ITV.

In the latest Mrs Yorkshire podcast, Christine Talbot shares what it was like working in this TV complex for three decades.

After working as a reporter for Calendar News, in 2001, Christine Talbot became the new anchor of the show, and two years later, co-host Duncan Wood joined her.

Christine said: “I have fond memories of working there for 30 years.I would be queuing up in the canteen with the likes of David Jason, who filmed Touch of Frost with his grey tash, and Denis Waterman.

“He would be inside an iconic bar where everyone would socialise - the cast and crew together.

“Everyone who wasn’t working in the building was desperate to go inside. You’d see Richard Whiteley laughing with Carol Vorderman after filming Countdown.

“This bar closed when ITV adopted a no alcohol policy in their studios.”

The former bar area and management suite became Calendar News’ new office and studios.

Christine added: “The managers’ offices became our dressing rooms, but I still felt those same nerves as if I would be going into a manager’s office even after they closed and I went for my hair and makeup.”

In 2009, ITV considered closing the studios, which were making a loss.

After 30 years of being broadcast from Yorkshire, some of the biggest shows - including Countdown - were moved over to Manchester.

Christine said: “Sometimes when I was on the late news shifts as a reporter and presenter for Calendar, I would walk down the corridors and see all the photos of the shows which had been produced there.

“You could feel the echoes of the shows such as Rising Damp, the Price is Right and Come on Down.”

Instead of closing the studios, ITV equipped the building with HD studios.

This enabled Emmerdale to move into the Leeds Studios with their interior shots being filmed in studio four.

Christine said: “From the outside, the building hasn’t changed much other than the iconic yellow chevron and Yorkshire Television sign changing to ITV Studios.

