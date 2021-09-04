Leeds trail of sculptures made from pianos opens through city centre to celebrate the instrument

Artist Tim Vincent-Smith with The Piano Cube in Leeds Central Station Photo: Gary Longbottom

But that has changed this month as 10 new sculptures - all made from pianos - have gone on display across the city centre in a bid to celebrate “the craftsmanship, musicianship and long lasting impact that the world’s most famous instrument plays in our daily lives.”

The sculptures form part of the Leeds International Piano Competition that runs this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They include a six-metre-tall tripod of giant elephant tusks, and a pyramid of three pianos in Leeds Central Station, which are still playable.

Pianos on Leeds' Briggate form part of the trail Photo: Gary Longbottom

The upcycled pianos have formed part of Edinburgh’s Pianodrome project, with a concurrent project set to take place in Scotland.

Pianodrome Directors, Tim Vincent-Smith and Matthew Wright said: “This is a wonderful commission and a wonderful opportunity for us to work with local artists and community groups, to explore new ideas and create new work in celebration of the role the piano has played in our lives for over 300 years. We offer this gift to the people of Leeds in the hope that it will bring joy”