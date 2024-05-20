Leeds United at Wembley: Yorkshire pair to leave families on Ibiza holiday for 24-hour mad dash back to Wembley for Leeds United match
Dean Fairbrother and his friend Liam Cooper have had a holiday to Ibiza booked with their families for months.
However, when Leeds United reached Wembley, the quick thinking fans got to work to hatch a plan to return to England to watch the match.
After just over one day in Ibiza, Dean and Liam will rush back to the airport to fly back to Gatwick in the middle of the night in the early hours of Sunday.
A few hours later, they will get the first train to be near Wembley pre-match.
Following the match, the pair then need to grab a train to Birmingham.
They will then fly back to Ibiza first thing on Monday morning in time for a much-needed relax around the pool.
Their wives Bridget and Kerri believe they are “mad”, but Dean told the Yorkshire Post he wouldn’t miss the match for the world.
“We will be back by the pool on Monday morning”, he joked.
The match will be the 32nd game of the season for Dean – originally from Mirfield - despite him living 300 miles away from Elland Road in Devon.
“We are flying from Bristol early on Friday and [Liam] is going from Leeds Bradford to the hotel in Santa Eulalia Ibiza”, Dean explained.
“The family holiday will be suspended next weekend.”
Dean, who travels up to Elland Road with the ‘Plymouth Whites;, said their wives think they are “mad” but he “can’t miss out on the opportunity”.
"The last time was 2008”, he said.
"We can’t miss it.”
