Leeming Bar Grange came together to launch our 'Sole Mates' Community Walking Group!
Walking is a great way to break up your day and boost your mood. Even if it feels cold outside, you can still find joy in a autumn or winter walk. Lovely to watch all the colours changing on the trees in Autumn. If you’re lucky you might spot snowdrops or other early spring flowers, and frost can add a different beauty on the coldest days. Still, even on an overcast day, there’s plenty to take in. You get to enjoy nature’s gems.
We finished off back at Leeming Bar Grange for a nice cuppa and a cake. The walk is held on the first Friday each month from 11am - 12pm. Meeting place Leeming Bar Grange Care Home. Everyone welcome.
