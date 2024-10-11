Leeming Bar Grange came together to launch our 'Sole Mates' Community Walking Group!

What a perfect day it was to take a stroll into the village! Leeming Bar Grange embarked on our first adventure we were greeted by beautiful blue skies, the warm hues of autumn, and our wonderful fluffy little friend!

Walking is a great way to break up your day and boost your mood. Even if it feels cold outside, you can still find joy in a autumn or winter walk. Lovely to watch all the colours changing on the trees in Autumn. If you’re lucky you might spot snowdrops or other early spring flowers, and frost can add a different beauty on the coldest days. Still, even on an overcast day, there’s plenty to take in. You get to enjoy nature’s gems.