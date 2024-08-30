Leeming Bar Grange Dog Show
To celebrate International Dog Day Leeming Bar Grange Care Home held our very first Dog Show.
Seeing all the enthusiastic waggy tails, puppy dog smiles, & sloppy kisses really did leave us pawsitively beaming! A huge congratulations to all our pawfect winners!
Along with our judges, lovely residents Muriel & Barbara, and our wonderful Wendy from Therapy Dogs Nationwide, & Jack, Alf, Bill and Ted too, along with therapy dogs Jack & Alf who came along to support their friends!
Everyone was a winner.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.