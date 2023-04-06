Joyce Mary Mountain, co-founder with her husband of the Bradford-based Victor Manufacturing Company, died in 2005.
With workers' welfare always at the heart of her concerns, she had insisted that shares in the company could not be sold for 10 years after her death to help protect their jobs.
Now, with the shares sold by her estate, Mrs Mountain's chosen charities are continuing her "remarkable" legacy of kindness and generosity.
Leeds-based charity Candlelighters has received a gift totalling £900,000 from the proceeds. Fundraising manager Tom Robertshaw said: “The impact of Mrs Mountain’s gift will leave a lasting legacy for children and families affected by childhood cancer long into the future.”
Mrs Mountain spent her life supporting and championing charities, and in 2021, Macmillan Cancer Support was also gifted £850,000 from her estate.
The charity put the funding towards projects including its Macmillan Support Line in Shipley, supporting tens of thousands of people each year.
Robert Anderson, as one of the will trustees, said at the time: “Mrs Mountain was very caring, she believed in the benefits of charity and she kept many charitable organisations close to her heart.
“Although Mrs Mountain is no longer with us, her generosity and legacy live on through the donations she has made.”