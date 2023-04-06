All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
28 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Legacy of generous Bradford philanthropist lives on with donations long after her death

A late Bradford philanthropist’s kindness has endured long after her death with an incredible gift to a Yorkshire children's charity.

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:45 BST

Joyce Mary Mountain, co-founder with her husband of the Bradford-based Victor Manufacturing Company, died in 2005.

With workers' welfare always at the heart of her concerns, she had insisted that shares in the company could not be sold for 10 years after her death to help protect their jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, with the shares sold by her estate, Mrs Mountain's chosen charities are continuing her "remarkable" legacy of kindness and generosity.

Most Popular
Joyce Mary MountainJoyce Mary Mountain
Joyce Mary Mountain

Leeds-based charity Candlelighters has received a gift totalling £900,000 from the proceeds. Fundraising manager Tom Robertshaw said: “The impact of Mrs Mountain’s gift will leave a lasting legacy for children and families affected by childhood cancer long into the future.”

Mrs Mountain spent her life supporting and championing charities, and in 2021, Macmillan Cancer Support was also gifted £850,000 from her estate.

The charity put the funding towards projects including its Macmillan Support Line in Shipley, supporting tens of thousands of people each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robert Anderson, as one of the will trustees, said at the time: “Mrs Mountain was very caring, she believed in the benefits of charity and she kept many charitable organisations close to her heart.

“Although Mrs Mountain is no longer with us, her generosity and legacy live on through the donations she has made.”

BradfordYorkshireLeeds