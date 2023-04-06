A late Bradford philanthropist’s kindness has endured long after her death with an incredible gift to a Yorkshire children's charity.

Joyce Mary Mountain, co-founder with her husband of the Bradford-based Victor Manufacturing Company, died in 2005.

With workers' welfare always at the heart of her concerns, she had insisted that shares in the company could not be sold for 10 years after her death to help protect their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the shares sold by her estate, Mrs Mountain's chosen charities are continuing her "remarkable" legacy of kindness and generosity.

Joyce Mary Mountain

Leeds-based charity Candlelighters has received a gift totalling £900,000 from the proceeds. Fundraising manager Tom Robertshaw said: “The impact of Mrs Mountain’s gift will leave a lasting legacy for children and families affected by childhood cancer long into the future.”

Mrs Mountain spent her life supporting and championing charities, and in 2021, Macmillan Cancer Support was also gifted £850,000 from her estate.

The charity put the funding towards projects including its Macmillan Support Line in Shipley, supporting tens of thousands of people each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Anderson, as one of the will trustees, said at the time: “Mrs Mountain was very caring, she believed in the benefits of charity and she kept many charitable organisations close to her heart.