An eye-catching sculpture is walking away after six years in City Square in Leeds, leaving a lasting public art legacy.

Legs Walking has been a feature on the square ever since it was loaned to the city by a private collector in 2018.

But now the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has now asked for it to be returned, which will see the colourful sculpture removed.However, it is not being squirreled away where no-one can see it and will instead go on display in a new location in Yorkshire which is yet to be announced.