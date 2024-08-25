No, your eyes aren’t decieving you, that is a number of huge red giraffes parading through the streets. Of course, they weren’t actual giraffes.

The colourful procession was the work of the legendary French street theatre company Compagnie OFF, who came to Bradford as part of the preparations for the city’s UK City of Culture celebrations next year.

Although Bradford isn’t officially the city of culture until next year, those behind the campaign have organised a series of events so people know what they are in for in 2025.

The procession saw seven eight metre tall giraffes paraded through the city centre streets, all accompanied by French circus acts who wowed crowds with dazzling performances.

The larger-than-life group of giraffes travelling through the centre of Bradford starting from Darley Street Market, with the procession snaking it's way through streets, before culminating in City Park.

The giraffes and the French circus company put on an incredible performance for the assembled crowds, complete with dancing, theatrics and opera.

Take a look at the best pictures below.

1 . Les Girafes The event saw seven 8-metre tall puppets 'Les Girafes' by legendary French street theatre company Compagnie OFF parade through the streets. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Les Giraffes The event saw seven 8-metre tall puppets 'Les Girafes' by legendary French street theatre company Compagnie OFF parade through the streets. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Les Girafes The event saw seven 8-metre tall puppets 'Les Girafes' by legendary French street theatre company Compagnie OFF parade through the streets. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Les Girafes The event saw seven 8-metre tall puppets 'Les Girafes' by legendary French street theatre company Compagnie OFF parade through the streets. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales