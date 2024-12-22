Leslie Davis missing: Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 85-year-old man
North Yorkshire Police said Leslie Davis, who is know as Les, went missing from his home in Scarborough on Thursday (Dec 19) and he has not been since.
The force has issued an urgent appeal to the public for their help in tracking him down.
Les is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of small build, with short white/grey hair. He normally wears a baseball cap and carries a small rucksack.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “We're urgently searching for missing Leslie Davis (known as Les). He's 85, and from Scarborough.
“Enquiries have confirmed he left his home on the morning of Thursday 19 December, and has not been seen since.
“We're very concerned for his welfare.”
Anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen Les is asked to call 101 quoting incident number NYP-21122024-0152. Anyone who sees Les should call 999 immediately.
