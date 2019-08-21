Lester Piggott honoured by York statue tribute on day one of Ebor festival Lester Piggott admires the life-size bronze that the legendary unveiled at York with racecourse chairman Lord Grimthorpe. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say THE smile said it all as Lester Piggott – still revered as the greatest jockey of all time – returned to York to unveil a life-size bronze sculpture of himself. Lester Piggott with the Willie Newton-designed statue - one of nine erected around the country. Racegoer Debbie Grogan, from Sheffield, on day one of the Ebor festival. Phoebe Phillips from Melbourne, Australia, was among those at York on day one of the Ebor festival. Exclusive: How jockey Jonjo O’Neill, trainer Peter Easterby and racehorse Sea Pigeon beat the odds and medics to win the Ebor at York 40 years ago