Lewis Priestley: Police release CCTV in hunt for missing teenager as concerns for his welfare grow
Lewis Priestley, from Bradford, was reported missing from his home in Allerton at around 11.30pm on December 6. CCTV has placed him at McDonalds in Thornbury at 9.30am on the same day.
He then got a taxi and was dropped off at a post office on Bradford Road, in Frizinghall, just before 10am, before walking in the direction of Shipley. The 19-year-old is described as a white with brown hair, stubble around his face and was wearing a black North Face jacket.
Police are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare, and have released the CCTV footage of his last known movements in a bid to help find him.
Detective Chief Inspector Allan Raw of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Lewis. It is unusual for him to not be in contact with his family for this length of time.
“A number of lines of enquiries are being carried out to find him, and we are now in a position to issue a CCTV clip of his last known movements, as seen on Wednesday in Frizinghall.
“I would urge anyone who has seen Lewis or knows where he is to get in touch. His family are extremely worried and they need to know he’s okay.”
Anyone with information as to Lewis’ whereabouts, or anyone who thinks they may have seen him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1852 of December 6.
