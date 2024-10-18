Liam Payne: One Direction bandmates Zayn and Louis lead tributes to their "brother" after star's shock death aged 31

One Direction star Liam Payne’s heartbroken bandmates have paid tribute to the popstar following his death on Wednesday.

Payne, who was 31, died after a fall from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His shocked bandmates, who included Zayn Malik from Bradford and Louis Tomlinson from Doncaster, have released joint and individual tributes to Payne, who leaves behind a son, Bear.

In his tribute, posted to Instagram, Louis Tomlinson, 32, vowed to be an “uncle to Bear,” whose mother is singer Cheryl Cole.

He wrote: “Yestersday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny and kind soul.

“I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice, but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for.

“A message to you Liam, if you’re listening.

“I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.

“I want you to know if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother. I love you mate. Sleep well.”

Zayn Malik, 31, referenced previous clashes with Payne in his tribute as he said he’d “lost a brother.”

He wrote: “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life.

“When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

“You were headstrong, opinionated and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you because of it.

“I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.”

He shared a photo of himself and Payne sleeping in eachother’s arms.

Harry Styles, who has gone on to enjoy solo success following the band’s split, said the years he spent with One Direction band mate Liam Payne “will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life” following the singer’s death at 31.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” Styles said in a statement on Instagram.

“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving.

“The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life.