Life after Rob Burrow: At home with Lindsey Burrow in their 'special family room'

The finishing touches to Rob Burrow’s home cinema had been completed, exactly one week before the Leeds Rhinos rugby legend passed away.

Rob, Lindsey, and their three children spent time together gazing up at the twinkling starlights on the ceiling of their cinema which was built inside a spare bedroom in the family’s house.

This was a luxury the Burrows had saved up for, built by their friends who run Yorkshire-based company Bespoke Home Cinemas.

Rob's wife Lindsey, who recently published her memoir Take Care, said: "We didn’t live extravagant lifestyles and rarely treated ourselves, but Rob loved the cinema. Obviously, later on (since his diagnosis with motor neurone disease) trips out to the cinema proved more difficult.”

**EMBARGOED YORKSHIRE POST ONLY* * Lindsey Burrow, who has a new book out 'Take Care.' 21st February 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Lindsey and the couple’s three children have fond memories of watching Willy Wonka with Rob before he died.

She said: “It’s our special family room now, the kids are always in there.”

Since Rob’s death in June 2024, Lindsey said it’s the kids and Rob’s legacy that has kept her going.

She said: “Rob taught us that life is for living in and to make the most of each and every day.”

Lindsey Burrow, who has a new book out 'Take Care.' Pictured looking through the book with son Jackson. 21st February 2025. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

While Lindsey describes herself as “ordinary” and a bit “boring,” it’s clear that everyone other than Lindsey sees her as a hero.

Lindsey, alongside Rob and his best friend Kevin Sinfield, received a Pride of Britain Award in 2023 for their charitable efforts.

She is on a mission to keep Rob’s legacy going and raise awareness of the importance of carers in her first book.

She said: “Writing the book after Rob passed, going back and talking through what had happened was almost like a counseling session in many ways. And it really helped me with the grieving process.”

Previously, Lindsey would be doing everything with Rob so she feels “on her own with it (the book).”

She said: “I'm really proud of the book. What's unusual about Take Care is it's really honest and open.

“I think the book shows that I'm prepared to be vulnerable. It’s an open account of the last four years, my life, and my childhood.”

Lindsey, 42, was born in the 1980s during the Miners Strike. Her father, a miner, had to use a soup kitchen to feed their family.

Lindsey added: “I really hope people feel hope reading the book. I want people to take inspiration from it no matter what is happening in your life, things can get better.”

The mother-of-three had been nervous about the book being released but has been “overwhelmed” with support from relatives, friends including Kevin Sinfield and she has received praise from Clare Balding and HRH Prince William, who wrote the foreword.