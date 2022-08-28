Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RNLI lifeguards were patrolling on Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire when they became aware of a 13-year-old boy requiring first aid after he had received a cut caused by his surfboard fin.

Senior lifeguard Tom Davis cut the casualty’s wetsuit to dress the wound and continued to monitor him as the wound was very deep.

Fellow lifeguards Louise Williams and Henry Barker remained with the young boy and kept him calm before he was taken to hospital. The boy has since been making a good recovery.

Lifeguard Millie Ellicker, the 74-year-old lady who had fallen, and Senior Lifeguard Tom Davis. She returned to the beach to thank the lifeguards who treated her head injury at Saltburn beach.

Just a few days later, the RNLI team were alerted to a woman, 74, who had fallen and hit her head, while also at Saltburn beach.

Days later, the casualty, who has recovered from the fall, visited the lifeguard unit to give her thanks to the lifeguards, bringing them chocolates and cards.

Lifeguard Supervisor Rianna Manson thanked the casualty’s kindness towards the lifeguard team and praised her for visiting a lifeguarded beach.

She said: “It was brilliant that the casualty visited a lifeguarded beach. As soon as she found herself in trouble, our lifeguard team was on hand to provide help and first aid. Our lifeguards have received brilliant first-aid training, which is essential and even lifesaving when waiting for further medical assistance to arrive.”