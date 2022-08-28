Lifeguards at Saltburn beach give first aid to boy injured by his own surfboard and pensioner with head injury
Lifeguards at one of Yorkshire’s beaches had to put their first aid training to use out of the water as they were tasked to help two casualties - aged 13 and 74.
RNLI lifeguards were patrolling on Saltburn beach in North Yorkshire when they became aware of a 13-year-old boy requiring first aid after he had received a cut caused by his surfboard fin.
Senior lifeguard Tom Davis cut the casualty’s wetsuit to dress the wound and continued to monitor him as the wound was very deep.
Fellow lifeguards Louise Williams and Henry Barker remained with the young boy and kept him calm before he was taken to hospital. The boy has since been making a good recovery.
Just a few days later, the RNLI team were alerted to a woman, 74, who had fallen and hit her head, while also at Saltburn beach.
Days later, the casualty, who has recovered from the fall, visited the lifeguard unit to give her thanks to the lifeguards, bringing them chocolates and cards.
Lifeguard Supervisor Rianna Manson thanked the casualty’s kindness towards the lifeguard team and praised her for visiting a lifeguarded beach.
She said: “It was brilliant that the casualty visited a lifeguarded beach. As soon as she found herself in trouble, our lifeguard team was on hand to provide help and first aid. Our lifeguards have received brilliant first-aid training, which is essential and even lifesaving when waiting for further medical assistance to arrive.”
RNLI Saltburn lifeguard service has been operating since 2001.