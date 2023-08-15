All Sections
Limp Bizkit at The Piece Hall: Best photos from the concert at the Yorkshire landmark as the American nu metal rock band receive high praise on social media

Nu metal rap rock band Limp Bizkit travelled to Yorkshire for their concert at The Piece Hall and fans went wild - here are some highlights from the event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:41 BST

Nu metal band Limp Bizkit from Florida, US, was formed in 1994 and consists of five members: lead vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, turntablist DJ Lethal and bassist Sam Rivers.

The band’s music is known for Fred’s angry vocal delivery and Wes’s sound experimentation as well as his visual appearance, which includes face and body paint, masks and uniforms. They have been nominated for three Grammy Awards, sold 40 million records internationally and won several awards.

They performed at the historic Halifax venue on Saturday, August 12, 2023 and delivered a great show. The band performed their old and new hits including My Generation, 1999, Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle), Hot Dog, Pill Pepper, Take A Look Around, Dad Vibes and Nookie before the anthem Break Stuff.

Frontman, Fred Durst, told the 5,500 sell-out Halifax crowd: “What an incredible vibe right here - this might just be my new favourite spot! You are on fire tonight!”

He even led the crowd in a rendition of “Yorkshire, Yorkshire” before dedicating a cover of The Who’s classic Behind Blue Eyes to the region.

They were supported on the night by Joey Valance and Brae and Kenny Hoopla.

Fred Durst sang on stage at The Piece Hall.

1. Limp Bizkit at The Piece Hall

Fred Durst sang on stage at The Piece Hall. Photo: The Piece Hall

Concert goers loved the concert.

2. Limp Bizkit at The Piece Hall

Concert goers loved the concert. Photo: The Piece Hall

Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit donned face paint and played his guitar.

3. Limp Bizkit at The Piece Hall

Wes Borland from Limp Bizkit donned face paint and played his guitar. Photo: The Piece Hall

The crowd was massive as people had filled the venue.

4. Limp Bizkit at The Piece Hall

The crowd was massive as people had filled the venue. Photo: The Piece Hall

