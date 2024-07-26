Linden Farm enjoys three-wheel support from Jorvik Tricycles

York-Based Leading tricycle manufacturer, Jorvik Tricycles, has donated two non-electric tricycles to Surrey based charity, The Simon Trust, for use at its assisted living facility, Linden Farm. The donation to the specialist charity supports the independent living of residents and aligns with the company's ambitions to make cycling accessible for people of all abilities.

Jorvik Tricycles Founder and CEO, James Walker, is dedicated to bringing more choice to the e-bike industry as it continues to cater for the growing global demand for inclusive cycling options.

The Simon Trust charity was founded in 2015 by Sally and Peter Lawrence. Linden Farm was then built by Surrey County Council and opened in 2019, addressing the challenge that thousands of families face when children with disabilities become adults by providing supported living for young adults with complex needs.

The six-acre site in Alfold boasts purpose-built homes for ten autistic young adults, whose families live locally. In 2022 The Simon Trust added a 400-metre cycle track there to provide a safe and enclosed space for residents to exercise, supporting both their physical and mental health.

Jorvik Tricycles

After spotting news of the charity's newly-launched cycle track, Jorvik got in touch with the team and donated two non-electric trikes to the farm, which have made a huge impact on the wellbeing and independence of residents. James Walker commented: “It’s a privilege to assist the residents at Linden Farm with the opportunity to get outside and enjoy their independence. We’re thrilled to hear that the residents continue to enjoy their new hobby and freedom of cycling.

“We remain driven to provide inclusive transport for people of all abilities to help them enjoy the benefits cycling can bring. The increased stability of a tricycle wheel has proven to be incremental in supporting and giving confidence to those less able to maintain their independence and enjoy movement without worry.”

Jorvik Tricycles was founded after James began building tricycles for his father who could no longer ride his traditional bicycle. What started as a passion project fuelled by love became a business enterprise, and Jorvik Tricycles was born.

Sally Lawrence, Co-Founder and Chair of The Simon Trust, added “Simon loves cycling, but he's not safe on the road. Creating the 400-metre cycle track for him and other residents at Linden Farm has been fantastic for giving them independence whilst keeping them safe.

“The Jorvik tricycles have been great at providing even greater stability with the third wheel.”

Another parent of a resident at Linden Farm added: “Our son is happy and safe on the Jorvik Trike. It is wonderful to see him independently fly around the cycle track beaming!

“The tricycle is a safe and wonderful way to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Without the adult Jorvik trike, he would struggle to access his immediate community, this trike has opened up his world. Thank you Jorvik for your kind donation.”

The Simon Trust is now leading a campaign to raise awareness of the lack of sustainable homes for young adults with autism, both in Surrey and the whole country.

For more information and to see the full range of products, please visit: jorviktricycles.com.