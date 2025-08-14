Residents have been warned to stop feeding birds at a Huddersfield beauty spot due to fears it is creating a public health issue.

Lindley ward councillors are urging residents to follow Kirklees Council Pest Control advice after a significant rise in rat activity around the fishing pond off Plover Road. The pond is a much-loved local beauty spot, enjoyed by walkers, families, and anglers.

It attracts a variety of birds and other wildlife, making it one of Lindley’s most treasured green spaces. Over the years, it has become a peaceful retreat and a hub for the community, providing both recreation and a connection to nature.

It is also home to the Low Hills Angling Club, whose members work hard to maintain the site and keep it welcoming for visitors. The club is an important part of the local community, offering opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy fishing in a safe and well-managed environment.

Couns Cahal Burke, Anthony Smith and Ashleigh Robinson at the site of the pond. Credit: Kirklees Council

However, recent activity has caused concern. The problem has been linked to the regular placement of bird seed and other food for wildlife in the area.

While well-intentioned, this practice is attracting rats and creating a public health issue. Kirklees Council Pest Control is asking residents to stop feeding birds and wildlife in the pond area immediately and to report any sightings of rodents to [email protected] or 01484 414901.

Councillor Cahal Burke said: “We understand that people want to help local wildlife, but feeding in this location is unfortunately making things worse. We urge everyone to follow the council’s advice so we can protect public health and the environment.”

Councillor Anthony Smith stressed the urgency of the situation, saying: “Stopping feeding is the quickest way to reduce the problem. The sooner we act together, the sooner the area will recover.”

Councillor Ashleigh Robinson highlighted the community’s role and said: “Please help us keep the area safe. Small changes in our behaviour can make a big difference.”