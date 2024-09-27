Lindsey Burrow, Lizzie Jones MBE and Yorkshire stars join forces to discuss love and loss

Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey, ‘sporting soprano’ Lizzie Jones MBE and well known women from across Yorkshire will come together to share how they’ve turned their struggles into success at a ‘comeback’ event.

Yorkshire Ladies Links, which organises inspiring networking events for women, has announced its comeback event, after a sabbatical, with the launch of a new conference Yorkshire Voices.

Lindsey Burrow will be sharing her story of love and loss alongside Lizzie Jones MBE who will recount her journey following the tragic death of her husband, Welsh International rugby player Danny, who collapsed from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Voices: Extraordinary Women Making A Difference Through Adversity and Advocacy event will be hosted by TV presenters Christine Talbot and Christa Ackroyd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lizzie Jones MBE and Lindsey Burrow

Founder and organiser Melanie Malcolm, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the return of Yorkshire Ladies Links in 2025, beginning with our deeply meaningful comeback event, Yorkshire Voices.

“This special day will be a powerful celebration of advocacy, achievement, and the life-changing impact of storytelling. Our incredible guests will open their hearts, sharing their personal journeys of struggle, hope, and triumph, reminding us of the strength we all carry within.

“Prepare to be moved by thought-provoking conversations, determination, and the power of community support. This isn’t just an event; it’s a heartfelt call to action, inspiring strength, unity, and lasting change that will echo far beyond the day itself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will celebrate the stories of women in Yorkshire who have transformed their personal adversities into powerful advocacy, making a significant impact in their communities.

One of the keynote interviews of the day will be An Audience with Lindsey Burrow, hosted by journalist Christa Ackroyd. This will be the first major celebration of Lindsey Burrow’s poignant new book, Take Care.

Lindsey said: “Take Care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up. As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the UK are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives.”

Lindsey will be sharing heartfelt stories and the deeply personal reflections as she opens up her heart, highlighting the love and care she provided for Rob during his MND diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Melanie added: “The day will culminate in a personal book signing, giving you the opportunity to connect with Lindsey on a more personal level and take home a piece of her inspiring story.

“Later, Lindsey will join invited guests on the Yorkshire Voices panel, where even more meaningful conversations and connections will unfold.”

Yorkshire Voices panel will be hosted by Christine Talbot. Alongside Lindsey and Lizzie, other guests on the panel include Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung – Lord Mayor of Leeds, Joan Lawrence the mother of Claudia Lawrence and domestic violence campaigner Claire Throssell MBE.

There’ll also be exhibitors, networking opportunities and places for business owners to connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad