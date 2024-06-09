Hundreds of people gave Lindsey Burrow a standing ovation as she made her first solo appearance since the death of her husband, Rob Burrow.

The annual Yorkshire Choice Awards (YCA) which was held at Headingley Stadium on Friday, June 7. It celebrates the achievements of inspiring people, organisations and projects throughout the region.

Both Lindsay and her husband Rob had been due to present the Inspirational Individual Award but Rob, a Leeds Rhinos legend and Motor Neurone Disease awareness campaigner, died on Sunday, June 2.

Lindsay took to the stage to present the award in front of the 750 guests.

Lindsay Burrow presented Louise Prashad with the Inspirational Individual Award.

Melanie Malcolm, a co-founder of the awards, said: “It was deeply emotional. You could have heard a pin drop.

“Then, guests stood for a minute's applause for Rob.

“Many of us in the room had come to know Rob, Lindsey, and his family. This set the tone for the entire evening. We celebrated his life and remarkable achievements.”

Host Christa Ackroyd, added: “The fact that in her grief Lindsey Burrow insisted on being there as she had planned to with Rob was not lost on anyone. It was truly humbling.”

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot, who also presented a couple of awards on the night, said: “It was such an emotional and moving night. Lindsey’s bravery and courage to stand in front of so many people was inspiring.

“It was wonderful to see how the people of Yorkshire wanted to support her, how much they love both her and Rob.

“She wanted to be there so she didn’t let the award winners down on the night. That was a truly selfless act.”

The Inspirational Individual award went to Louise Prashad from Easingwold who has completed over 120 races in aid of charity following the death of her twins.

Louise's journey has included the 2023 London Marathon, to support Tommy’s, Leeds Hospitals Charity, and NHSBT.

On winning the award, Louise got down on one knee on stage to propose to her husband to renew their vows.

The Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution went to Margaret Stead from Leeds.

Retired nurse Margaret, now 90, who survived breast cancer, campaigned for Yorkshire's first dedicated breast cancer unit, founding the Breast Cancer Research Action Group in 1995.

One of the biggest awards on the night is the Charitable Excellence Award which went to Halifax-born Andy’s Man Club founded by Luke Ambler who was there to collect the award.

The charity takes its name from Luke’s step brother Andrew Roberts, who took his own life aged 23.

The charity will now be Yorkshire Choice Awards 2025 partner charity.

Host Christa, who has presided over the event since its inception in 2015, added: “It was truly an honour as it is every year to host the Yorkshire Choice awards but this year was extra special as we paid tribute to a past winner Rob Burrow.

“To see so many worthy winners and nominees in one room puts into perspective his now famous quote

‘in a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.’

“So many like Rob had turned bad news and tragedy into positive ways to help others.