Local care home host free knit and natter project

Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home, in Stamford Bridge have invited community friends and carers within the local community to join them for free knit and natter workshops at the home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place every Wednesday from 2pm guests will have a chance to have fun with knit their own patch of a community quilt or simply knitting items for local children or hospitals and meet other carers in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.

General Manager Emma Smith, said: “We started this project for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends. We also wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad