Local care home host free knit and natter project
Taking place every Wednesday from 2pm guests will have a chance to have fun with knit their own patch of a community quilt or simply knitting items for local children or hospitals and meet other carers in the community. The hospitality team at the home will also be serving a spread of teas and cakes for all to enjoy.
General Manager Emma Smith, said: “We started this project for elderly people in the community who might want some time outside of the home and to make some new friends. We also wanted to make a space for those who spend their time taking care of others to have a little respite of their own, we know a cup of tea and a friendly ear can go a long way.”
Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, dementia café and nursing care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.