Local care home residents are transported back to the seventies

Staff and residents at Highfield care home in Tadcaster were treated to a real nostalgia-fest courtesy of the wonderful actors from the Barn Theatre in Cirencester. Residents had a fantastic time enjoying a virtual screening of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, staged by the talented players from the Cotswolds-based theatre company.

Frank Spencer’s comical misadventures had everyone laughing just as hard as they did back in the seventies. Based on the classic TV hit by Ray Allen and written by the award-winning Guy Unsworth, the stage version of ‘Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em’ is a fantastic feel-good show, packed with nostalgia and belly laughs. The Barn Theatre kindly filmed their stage adaptation of the show so that the residents at Highfield could enjoy it from the comfort of their armchairs.

Di Cronin, Relationship Manager from the Barn Theatre comments: “It was an absolute privilege to be able to share our stage adaptation of this iconic sitcom with the Barchester residents and hear how much they loved the show. Our fabulous writer, Guy Unsworth, has done a brilliant job of resurrecting these much-loved characters for us all to enjoy again.”

Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Coordinator for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with super-talented people like the cast from the Barn Theatre in the Cotswolds to bring a wide range of different experiences into our homes for all to enjoy. It was wonderful to see how much our residents enjoyed their performance, they were all transported back a good 50 years to the seventies.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.

Operations Manager, Nikki Mould, said: “Our residents absolutely loved watching this adaptation of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em. It is a show we all remember laughing along with so many years ago and the Barn Theatre’s version was just as funny and entertaining as we all remembered. It was so wonderful to reminisce about those times when we all watched TV together in real time and only had three channels!”