Local care home trainer celebrates 35 years of service

Louise Potter, Operational Trainer, is celebrating 35 years long service at Barchester.

Louise started her journey with Barchester in July 1999 as a Care Assistant at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home, then became a Senior Care Assistant and Home Trainer, and now works as an Operational Trainer. A surprise party was held for her in July to celebrate her hard work.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Louise has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Emma Smith, General Manager of the Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 35 years of loyal service with Louise. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its colleagues, maintaining the highest standards in training year after year. I speak for all of us here at Stamford Bridge when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Louise!”

