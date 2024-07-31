Local care homes hold their own Olympic tournament

34% of people in Yorkshire and Humberside say they feel inspired by the Olympic Games to be more active. Anchor, England's largest not-for-profit provider of specialist housing and care for older people, is calling on the nation to get active, no matter your age.

In the lead up to the 2024 Olympic Games, Brackenfield Hall, Dearne Hall, Hatfield House, Heather Vale, Herries Lodge, Oakwood Grange, Marsh Farm Manor and Prior Bank in South Yorkshire are holding their very own multi-sport events.

Residents of Anchor’s South Yorkshire care homes have been battling it out in their own competitions as part of The Anchor Games.

Activities are tied to a theme each day - including ball games, track and field, and water sports – ensuring there is something to suit each residents’ interests and abilities.

Resident and colleague at Anchor taking part in the Anchor Games

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people living in later life, launched The Anchor Games across all its locations in celebration of all things sport and to show support for the athletes competing in this summer’s Olympic Games.

This year’s Olympic Games in Paris will see two new sports join the lineup, and the nation’s calls will be answered in 2028, with cricket and squash making their debut at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. However, with almost half (49%) of people in Yorkshire and Humberside saying sporting events and activities should be more age-inclusive and 36% of older people in the UK saying that initiatives around sports and exercise are not aimed towards them, we need to do more to ensure every generation has the opportunity to embrace physical activity.

Jackie Van Zandt, District Manager said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in The Anchor Games. It’s a great opportunity to exercise our bodies and minds while being able to socialise and have fun!”

The team at Anchor’s Brackenfield Hall, Dearne Hall, Hatfield House, Heather Vale, Herries Lodge, Oakwood Grange, Marsh Farm Manor and Prior Bank have put together an exciting lineup of activities designed to encourage physical activity including walking relay races and synchronised swimming exercises.