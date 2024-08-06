Local charity endorsed by Ryan Reynolds showcases healing power of walking in nature in new film

Last week, during a critical time for promoting the release of box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds used his social media platform to promote small, local charity, Walking 4 Hope. Following on from this endorsement, Walking 4 Hope has released a short film that highlights how their mission supports mental health through nature walks and community connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walking 4 Hope is a local charity dedicated to providing solace and support to those dealing with bereavement and mental health challenges through the restorative power of nature. The charity’s Co-Founder is local resident, John Bell. His life changed dramatically in July 2020 with the loss of his son, Jake. After struggling with his grief, which took him to some dark places, John eventually found a new sense of purpose and healing through walking in nature. This connection with the outdoors helped him to “live again” and inspired him to establish a charity that could help others do the same.

Walking 4 Hope has become a pillar of support for many. The charity’s offerings include walking groups, arts and crafts sessions, and peer support groups, all designed to foster connection and comfort during difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media post on July 26 Ryan Reynolds said, "Deadpool is a character who is in pain, and he fights through it. It just seemed right to give John the proper Hollywood Deadpool treatment," before interviewing John about his son, and recalling how he and John first met during one of John’s fundraising events for the charity.

John and family at Mansfield One Call Stadium.

To follow up from this high-profile endorsement, the charity has now published their own short film, funded by the Matthew Good Foundation, which captures the essence of Walking 4 Hope’s mission with incredibly moving stories from individuals who have experienced healing through the charity’s initiatives, including John and others in his community.

Hazel, who joined Walking 4 Hope after losing her son to suicide, expressed her appreciation for the charity: “I’ve said a few times that it’s a group that I wish I’d never been in touch with and never met because I wish my son was still here, but I love them all. I think being in the outdoors in the fresh air just makes me smile. We all know mental health is very personal and we’ve all got our own different experiences and reasons for being part of the group, and we all support each other in individual ways.”

Reflecting on the aims of the charity, John explains, “It’s about bringing people together… creating resilient strong mindsets to understand their own worth. You’re seeing the suicide rates going up, that’s a sad world to live in. I think we deserve more than that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appealing for others to get involved, John adds, “I’m looking for more people out there that would look to get involved with this. I want to collaborate with other charities. Every single day this saves my life. I’ve stopped asking what the universe is going to do for me and I’ve started saying ‘what can I do for the universe?’”

The Matthew Good Foundation is committed to supporting high-impact small charities like Walking 4 Hope because they make a tangible difference. By funding their film, the Foundation aims to amplify Walking 4 Hope’s message and encourage broader engagement and support for their life-changing work.