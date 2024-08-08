Local housekeeping assistant celebrates 15 years service at Mount Vale
Carol Watson, housekeeping assistant, started at Barchester in 2009 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delightedCarol has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Trudi Gillespie, General Manager of Mount Vale said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Carol. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Mount Vale when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Carol!”
Mount Vale care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount Vale provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
