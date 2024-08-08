Local housekeeping assistant celebrates 15 years service at Mount Vale

A housekeeping assistant at Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol Watson, housekeeping assistant, started at Barchester in 2009 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delightedCarol has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trudi Gillespie, General Manager of Mount Vale said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Carol. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Mount Vale when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Carol!”

Trudi and Carol