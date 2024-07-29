Local residents scoop coveted award title

The Barchester Care Awards celebrate the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 13,000 residents living in Barchester’s 261 care homes and private hospitals across the country. Categories range from ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’ and ‘Carer of the Year’ to ‘Dementia Care Champion’ and ‘Activities Coordinator of the Year’.

Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Roy and Ellen are over the moon to have been named the winner for the North NE division beating hundreds of other nominees.

A staff member said, “You both deserve to win for all your hard work and dedication that you give to our residents. Everyone speaks so highly of you both and we’re very lucky to have you”.

As the winners for North NE division, Roy and Ellen are through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.

Residents, Roy and Ellen at Mulberry Court in York

General Manager, Rachael Moss said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Roy and Ellen. We are so proud of them”.