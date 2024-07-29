Local residents scoop coveted award title
Over 5,000 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and Roy and Ellen are over the moon to have been named the winner for the North NE division beating hundreds of other nominees.
A staff member said, “You both deserve to win for all your hard work and dedication that you give to our residents. Everyone speaks so highly of you both and we’re very lucky to have you”.
As the winners for North NE division, Roy and Ellen are through to the national finals in which the overall winner is decided. They will join winners from across the UK at a special awards event in October to celebrate their outstanding achievements and discover if they have won a national award.
General Manager, Rachael Moss said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Roy and Ellen. We are so proud of them”.
Mulberry Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry Court provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.