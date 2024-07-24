Local Scout group celebrates funding win

A local scout group based in Brough is celebrating after successfully applying for funding.

Elloughton cum Brough Scout Group has received a donation of £1,000 from Persimmon after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The group will use the funding to deliver a range of activities for the group’s 40-150 members ranging from 4 to 18 year olds.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Councillor Richard Meredith and Persimmon Yorkshire, Managing Director visited the scouts group on their DIY night to formally present a cheque for £1,000.

Councillor Richard Meredith, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: 'It was great to be present and see £1,000 provided to the Scouts by Persimmon.

‘New development in our area has increased the population and the demand on local facilities.

‘Today represents a step towards seeing a better balance achieved as well as more and much needed investment in our community.'

Lizette Boyle, Elloughton cum Brough Scout group said: ‘It was great to meet Scott Waters, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes Yorkshire and Councillor Richard Meredith, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who both showed an interest in the new skills we were showing our young people and the group as a whole.

‘The £1,000 donation we go a long way in providing new equipment for our section which will enhance the young people's life experiences while they are with us’