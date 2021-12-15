Lockdown treasure hunts see finds including medieval pendant and 1000 Iron Age coins discovered

Many turned to new hobbies and pastimes, including a surge in metal detecting which has seen artefacts including a medieval pendant and 1,000 Iron Age coins, were just some of the finds unearthed across the country.

The copper alloy medieval harness pendant, which was found in Lincolnshire, has become the one millionth archaeological discovery found by members of the public, a report has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other treasures found in 2020 include a silver, seal matrix dating to the early 13th century, which was found inscribed with the name Matilda de Cornhill.

The copper alloy medieval harness pendant, which was found in Lincolnshire, has become the one millionth archaeological discovery found by members of the public, a report has revealed.

It is thought to have belonged to the wife of Reginald de Cornhill, High Sheriff of Kent and Constable of Rochester Castle.

A gold cross pendant with a runic inscription found in Berwick-upon-Tweed and Roman coins found in three pots in Wickwar in Gloucestershire also form part of 2020’s treasure haul.

Metal-detectorists discovered the coins buried in the ground, with conservation work uncovering more than 6,500 coins dating back to the 4th century AD at this previously unknown Roman site, the report revealed.

Lockdown sparked a spate of archaeological finds, with nearly 50,000 recorded in the first year of the pandemic, according to the Portable Antiquities Scheme annual report launched yesterday at the British Museum in London.

The Government-funded scheme is managed by the museum.

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson launched the report yesterday, and said: “Human beings have been fascinated by treasure from previous generations for centuries and these new statistics show the search for, and engagement with it, still captivates us today. I’m delighted that one million records of archaeological finds made by the public have now been logged.

“It shows the important role we all can play in protecting and cherishing our heritage.”

The report revealed hat the the number of finds is lower than previous years as opportunities for metal-detectorists, who made 91 per cent of the discoveries, to record their finds were limited due to lockdowns, Some 53 treasure discoveries in 2020 were in York and North Yorkshire, with 42 found across the rest of the region.

More than 1,000 treasure finds were recorded nationally.

The legal definition of treasure covers any metallic object, other than a coin, provided that at least 10 per cent by weight of metal is precious metal and is more than 300 years old.