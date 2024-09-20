A rare TV reel tape of an unseen performance by Dusty Springfield from 1966 is set to go up for auction in Halifax.

Dusty Springfield was a 1960's pop icon and had top five hits with You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me, I Only Want To Be With You and I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself.

Her appearance on the BBC’s Talk of the Town, from September 1968, features a six-song performance, including a rendition of Shirley Temple's 'Good Ship Lollypop'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although audio recordings of variable quality have been available online of the broadcast, this will be the first time that visual footage of the transmission will have been offered for purchase at auction, in the form of a 16mm celluloid reel.

English singer and record producer Dusty Springfield (1939 - 1999) recording her first solo single 'I Only Want to Be with You' at Olympic Studios, London, UK, 22nd October 1963. (Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Long considered lost, the reel itself is more than likely the only remaining copy visually documenting the performance, in private or public hands, so represents a rarity for Dusty Springfield's many fans and collectors worldwide.

James Watson, Halifax Mill Auctioneers' owner and auctioneer, said: “What a rarity for us to be able to feature and promote, both locally around Halifax, nationwide and internationally.

"As a young chap I loved 'Son of a Preacher Man' when I first heard it in my teens, so she was, and is, certainly a name and an icon for a lot of people, plus from looking online across various Facebook and social media groups, we've heard the phrase 'holy grail for Dusty Springfield fans' being cited somewhat about the opportunity to even see footage of this show, nevermind owning the only copy!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax Mill Auctioneers' sale is on Sunday, September 29, starting at 12pm at their HX1 2SY address, with online bidding available in advance and on the day, via Easylive Auction plus The-Saleroom.com.