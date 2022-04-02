The singer and star of Loose Women has donated 61 of her frocks to the charity, which she has worn to some of her sell-out shows across the UK, including Live In Blackpool, London Palladium and Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Many have been crafted by famous designers, including Adriana Papell.

The dresses were previewed at the Wakefield Hospice retail shop in the Ridings Shopping Centre and are now up for auction through the charity's eBay shopping channel until April 10.

Jane McDonald has donated some of her glamorous dresses to Wakefield Hospice. From left to right: Keeley Harrison (Fundraising Manager), Santa Gindra (Ebay Assistant) and Matt Berry (Retail Operations Officer)

The gowns will include a letter of authentication signed by Jane herself, who was born in Wakefield.

Helen Knowles, director of income generation at the Hospice, said: “We cannot thank Jane enough for this amazing donation.

"She has been a huge supporter and advocate of the Hospice over the years, and the funds raised from these dresses will help towards providing care and support to our patients and their families.”

The dresses were previewed at the Wakefield Hospice retail shop in the Ridings Shopping Centre. Pictured is eBay assistant Santa Gindra (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Wakefield Hospice has been providing expert care to people with life-limited illnesses for more than 30 years.

Its core services are offered free-of-charge and it costs £11,500 per day to run the Hospice, which relies on donations and fundraising events.

Jane said: "The Hospice provides a truly invaluable service to our local community, not only for the patients but also for their friends and families.

"To be able to support such a cause, that is very close to my heart, is a real honour. I hope this donation will go some way to helping raise much needed funding for the Hospice.”

If you would like to view and bid on the available dresses, visit the Wakefield Hospice eBay page.