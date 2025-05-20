Lord Mayor Jayne Dunn: ‘I’m swapping the Lord Mayor’s Parlour back to my beauty parlour’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jayne Dunn shares her journey from a shunned single mum to becoming Lord Mayor of Sheffield for the Mrs Yorkshire Podcast by The Yorkshire Post - sponsored by Whitby Seafoods.

Host Sophie Mei Lan visits Coun Dunn on her final day in office.

Wandering into Sheffield Town Hall, leaving the close weather hanging in the clouds behind me, I spot the portrait of Lord Mayor Coun Dunn and her consort at the foot of the stairs. It’s a striking photograph of a picture-perfect man and woman who have taken their roles with grit and certainly glamour.

Jayne Dunn, Lord Mayor of Sheffield. Jayne is in the new Yorkshire Post podcast talking about her Parlour, outfit changes and behind the scenes at the parlour. Picture By James Hardisty.

Behind the chain, however, is Jayne Dunn, the 21st woman to hold the title and the first single mum and unmarried woman to lead the city.

Coun Dunn’s consort is her son Tom, whom she raised in Walkely, the suburbs of Sheffield.

With a one-year-old on her hip, she decided to train to become a beautician at what’s now known as Sheffield College.

While living hand to mouth, Coun Dunn trained as a beautician and later a tutor before setting up her own salon. During this time, Coun Dunn became “seriously interested” in politics.

“I was so proud because it had been a battle as a single mum. Back then, single mums were the drain on society”, she explained.

“We were the reason why everything was going wrong.

“You hear people with the same story, now, but with a different blame group.”

With the same rigour she put into her career in the beauty industry, armed with more confidence, Coun Dunn has made her way up the ranks.

She said: “I often joke that I swapped my beauty parlour for the Lord Mayor's parlour.”

Coun Dunn said it’s been an honour and a “privilege” showing the people of Sheffield.

She said it used to be a role only acquired by people who had money and felt entitled.

“I hope I’ve shown that anyone can stand for Lord Mayor. I want to open those doors for more ordinary people, the ordinary person, and why shouldn't they become Lord Mayor?”

Coun Dunn delicately manages her diary between civic engagements and clients.

She said: “I work my clients around the Lord Mayor’s diary.

“I've just sent a message out before you came to my clients with the dates I can do.

“Luckily, I'm not exactly 20 anymore, so I have my client base who are flexible, but they do giggle, you know, thinking that the Lord Mayor is there waxing them.”

Coun Dunn said she wants to do things differently.

She said: “I want to put my mark down in history. It's so joyful. And I guess being a single mum, having myself previously been one for many years, gives you that insight into juggling all these different things, you just have to get on with it.

“I’m very lucky I get to do things I love.”

The Lord Mayor’s parlour has certainly had a facelift during Coun Dunn’s reign.

She said: “What I absolutely adore is the ceiling and I always say to people, please look up because if you look at the coving and ceilings like you do when we go in buildings abroad and we go on holiday or visit cathedrals, we always look up.

“I think we forget to do that with a lot of buildings in our own city. You often see the most magnificent artifacts.”

It’s not just artistry skills in the beauty industry that Coun Dunn holds, but she’s a visual artist as well as a fashion lover.

“It’s been great to think about what you’re going to wear for different events. What are their colours that they wear for the organisation?”, she added.

“Especially with all the multicultural events. I've had a sari made in India in Sheffield Flag colours, which has to be the most amazing outfit I've ever worn.”

Coun Dunn said she wore this to Sheffield’s Mela, which is a “fun” and “joyful event.”

With Coun Dunn’s constantly changing duties, roles and responsibilities, she said the dressing room in the Lord Mayor's parlour is like “Mr Benn’s changing room.”

Coun Dunn said she enjoys not wearing a suit.

She said: “It's that starting point for people to realise you're so normal. It shows my personality.”

Coun Dunn said she regularly shops in charity shops and on Vinted to find fitting attire to go with the event, and of course, her 18-carat gold chain weighs 1,555 grams.

She said: “On the chain there is the emblem of Sheffield, which is blue, green, and gold. It weighs nearly two kilos.”

Coun Dunn has had an eventful year, fulfilling over 600 engagements and running a monthly campaign with a community champion.

She added that there have been occasions where she'd bump into clients at civic ceremonies she's hosted, such as an awards event where a woman recognised her as the woman who did her bikini wax.

Coun Dunn has certainly led the way for women in politics, and today she hands over the mantle to Coun Safiya Saeed, the city’s 128th Lord Mayor.

Coun Saeed said: “I stand before you today in great pride and joy, it is more than an honour, I am honoured to be the first black woman wearing a hijab to take this role.

“Today, this gives me the platform to grow and give back to my community.”