Luis Palmer, aged 28, who is managed by former world champion Junior Witter, was badly hurt by a ‘very heavy punch’ in the fifth round of his bout against Grant Quigley at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Thursday.

Robert Smith, the general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, told The Star: “I was there. It was an evenly matched contest, he took a very heavy punch at the end of the (fifth) round.

"He was treated in the ring and taken to hospital.”

Sheffield boxer Luis Palmer is in an induced coma after being injured during a fight on Thursday. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty.

Mr Smith added: “He’s suffering from a bleed. They haven’t operated, other than releasing the pressure in the brain.

"He’s in an induced coma, as is normal procedure, I have spoken to the doctors this morning (Tuesday) and that’s where we are.”

Palmer trains at the Concrete Canvas Boxing Gym in Jordanthorpe and was competing in his fourth professional fight after making his debut in February.

Mr Smith said he had spoken to Palmer’s trainer, Liam Walsh, as well as Witter, Quigley and Quigley’s trainer.

He added: “They are obviously upset with the circumstances, as we are, but we are all just waiting.”

Quigley, from Port Glasgow, won a silver medal in the middleweight division at the 2011 Commonwealth Youth Games but had not fought for six years before Thursday’s event.

The show was organised by St Andrew's Sporting Club in celebration of Kash Farooq’s career.