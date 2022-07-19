Lynda Greenwood: Inquest opening held into death of solicitor in Yorkshire house fire

Lynda Delf Greenwood, 67, died when her home, Maltings in the village of Brearton near Knaresborough, caught fire on April 2.

The well-known local businesswoman, who has a daughter aged in her 30s, founded Greenwoods Solicitors in Knaresborough in 1991 and remained senior partner.

The inquest established that she was born in 1954 in South Shields and was at home alone at the time of the fire.

Lynda Greenwood

The cause of death was given as haemoglobin toxicity due to smoke inhalation.

Her marital status was given as divorced and her maiden name was Nattress.

In April her firm said in a statement: "We regret to inform you that our partner, Lynda Greenwood, has sadly and suddenly passed away..

"We will continue providing you with legal advice and are able to deal with your legal matter as usual.

"Please be assured that the interests of our clients remain our utmost priority.

"Please bear with us during this very difficult time."

Mrs Greenwood was also a date rape drug campaigner who set up a charity called the Roofie Foundation in the late 1990s after her drink was spiked while on a date.