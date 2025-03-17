Police are appealing for the public to help find a dog which is missing after it ran away when its family was involved in a crash on the M1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athena was one of three dogs which was travelling in a car when it was hit by another car close to junction 33 of the M1 on Saturday (Mar 15) at around 6.45pm.

A driver, who failed a roadside breath test, had crashed into the car of a family who were travelling with their three dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the dogs, a springer spaniel, instantly died in the crash, while the family’s Staffordshire bull terrier stayed with them at the scene.

But Athena, their German shepherd, was petrified and ran away from the scene and has not been seen since.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers carried out searches of the area, and enquiries with partners but we, and the owners, have still sadly been unable to find the dog.

Missing dog Athena.

“We’re urging our communities to be vigilant and if you see a German Shepherd that you believe could be Athena, as photographed, please get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver, a 40- year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide and driving without due care and attention.”

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court today (Mar 17).