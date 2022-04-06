M62 Goole crash: Witness describes 'absolute heroes' who rescued girl from burning HGV

Paul Jackson was on the M62 westbound this morning when he passed the aftermath of a serious collision between Goole and Howden involving multiple vehicles.

A car had caught fire and the flames had spread towards a HGV which had jack-knifed and struck the rear of the vehicle.

Humberside Police are at the scene and the motorway has been closed between junctions 36 and 37, but the force has not yet confirmed whether there were any fatalities in the crash.

The aftermath of the collision (photo: Sean Stewart)

Mr Jackson, who is ex-army, wished to praise the bravery of the two men who stopped to assist.

"The truck was on fire and these two men smashed the window and pulled this girl out - she was aged around 12 or 13. They were absolute heroes.

"I saw this black smoke when I was driving so stopped to help. People were running towards the back of the car, which was on fire.

"The truck had jack-knifed to they had to claim onto the trailer to get to the cab. They saved her life. The fire was engulfing the truck."

The girl was believed to have been travelling in the lorry with a man whose condition is not known.

"I checked her head as there was a lot of blood, then put her in the recovery position and we asked for her to be taken away from the scene. There were explosions coming from the car."

Humberside Police said: "Emergency services are in attendance at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the M62 involving a lorry and a car, which occurred at around 9:50am this morning.

"The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway between junction 36 (Goole) and junction 37 (Howden).

"The westbound carriageway of the M62 has since reopened, but it remains closed eastbound between junction 35 (M18) and junction 36 (Goole)."

Diversion route

Road users are advised to follow both the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit M62 at J35 on to the M18 southbound

Exit the M18 at J6, take the 3rd exit on to the A614.

Travel along the A614 and rejoin at J36

Route for traffic travelling on M18 northbound:

Exit M18 at J7 and join M62 westbound