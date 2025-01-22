Residents living close to a Seabrook crisps factory claim to have been grappling with noise emanating from the site for the last two months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halima Khan, 40, from Bradford, claims she and several other residents on her street have been tormented with noise originating from the Seabrooks factory.

The issue, which began in early November 2024, has persisted for more than two months, severely affecting the well-being of local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The machinery is on all the time and has been for the past seven weeks," Ms Khan told The Yorkshire Post when she first spoke to us in December.

"I’ve lived here my whole life as have most residents, and we’ve never had these issues. This is really impacting people's mental health."

The noise, which Ms Khan said sounded like “a constant diesel engine rumble”, is reportedly worse at night when the usual street sounds die down, making the factory's hum more pronounced.

Residents, including Ms Khan, have reached out to Bradford Council and Seabrooks for assistance, but Ms Khan said she’s had no word from the crisp company - only from the council who told her the noise was coming from Seabrooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Ms Khan, environmental health officials are aware of the situation and have contacted Seabrooks.

Despite Seabrooks advising a resolution timeframe of seven to ten days, well beyond ten days have passed without any effective resolution for the residents.

Ms Khan said: “In the meantime, residents are going days and weeks without sleeping properly.

“This is impacting everything from mental and immune health to cognitive functioning and everyday performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Khan has visited her doctor twice due to distress and illness caused by the constant noise.

She added: “I have to use noise cancelling headphones even while I'm in my home.

“It's not how I want to live in my own house, and the long-term damage this may cause is concerning.”

Her neighbour, a mechanic, has also reported difficulties concentrating at work, which has affected his job performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite efforts to remain patient and understanding, Ms Khan and her neighbours feel their concerns have been largely ignored.

"Residents really are fed up," Ms Khan added.

The residents of this Bradford street are calling for immediate action from Seabrooks and the council to resolve this issue promptly and restore their quality of life.

The Yorkshire Post has contacted both Seabrooks and Bradford City Council.

In response, a spokesperson for Bradford City Council said: “I can confirm that a complaint has been received by our Environmental Health team however due to the ongoing nature of the investigation they are unable to comment further.”