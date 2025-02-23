Magical children's bookshop in Yorkshire seaside town might be the way to Narnia

Lucy Robertson, owner of The Little Fox Bookshop, Church Street, Whitby. Lucy has re-opened her children's bookshop and cafe Little Fox after her last premises closed during the covid pandemic. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 11th February 2025.

When Lucy Robertson closed the doors of her beloved children’s bookshop, The Little Fox on Bridge Street in Whitby in 2022, she put a placard bearing the above Roald Dahl quote in the window.

It served as a reminder to her, while she’d experienced a setback, to not give up on her dream of inspiring children into reading.

And that dream has borne out as she has opened the doors of the bookshop once again, in a new site just a few hundred metres away on the town’s Church Street.

The former council employee has nurtured a love of children’s books since being read Black Beauty by her grandmother as a little girl.

And the shop is full of all the classics you might expect – from Julia Donaldson to CS Lewis – as well as modern literature curated by mother-of-two Ms Robertson.

She said: “We originally opened in 2020, but covid hit and it was a really hard time to open a business. For one reason or another, we didn’t make it through.

“The onslaught of messages we got to say how sorry they were that we’d closed, and now secondly to say how glad they are that we’ve reopened, have made this such an emotional time.

“Children’s books hold so much magic for me. It brings me so much joy working with children, having conversations about the books and seeing what excites them.

“In a world where it's just a bit horrible and scary and harsh out there, it's just nice to have the comfort of children's book, isn't it?”

Visitors to the shop can even pay homage to possibly literature’s most famous piece of furniture.

A full sized wardrobe stands with its door ajar, fur coats hung up and a tantalising glimpse of a snowy wood and a lamppost beckoning beyond.

“The wardrobe is so special,” explained Ms Robertson.

“When we were in the old shop, a friend found it on Facebook Marketplace.

“The woman selling it said she wanted it to be a Narnia wardrobe as her mum had read her the stories as a girl.

“Now I’m the custodian of it. When everything went into storage from the first shop, it was the first thing that came out to unleash the magic.”

And Ms Robertson hopes bookshops like Little Fox will help encourage a love of reading in children in a world where books these days have to wage a battle with laptops and iPhones for youngsters’ screen time.

And she says books can still be magical for children.

She said: “So many people say ‘you’re running a risk, aren’t bookshops a thing of the past?’

“All I would say is take children into a bookshop and let it work its magic.

“Screens have their place, and yes they are everywhere.

“But my message would be, keep encouraging. Keep going into bookshops and libraries.