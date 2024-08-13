MakeItVisible: Essential Site Skills Video highlights Lighthouse Charity's life-saving campaign

In a powerful new video produced by Essential Site Skills in collaboration with The Lighthouse Charity, Catherine Storer, a dedicated supporter of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, speaks out on the devastating impact of mental health issues in the construction industry.

Highlighting the critical need for the #MakeItVisible campaign, Storer underscores the importance of raising awareness and providing support to save lives in an industry where suicide rates are alarmingly high. The video, which supports the campaign’s broader effort to make mental health a priority, calls on everyone in the construction sector to engage with the resources offered by the Lighthouse Charity. Watch the video and learn more about how you can get involved.

The #MakeItVisible Campaign: A National Response to a Growing Crisis

The construction industry across the UK is facing a significant mental health crisis, with two construction workers dying by suicide every day in the UK and over 700,000 workers experiencing work-related stress, depression, or anxiety. In response to these alarming statistics, the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity launched the #MakeItVisible campaign. This crucial initiative aims to raise awareness about mental health issues within the construction sector, break down the stigma surrounding them, and ensure that mental well-being becomes a visible and openly discussed priority.

Andy Bishop of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity on Site at Redrow in Castle Donnington

"The #MakeItVisible campaign is about shining a light on the mental health struggles that often go unseen in our industry. By bringing these issues to the forefront, we can create a culture where workers feel safe to speak up and seek help," said Catherine Storer, a passionate supporter from Essential Site Skills. "Mental health is just as important as physical safety on site, and it’s time we treat it that way."

Free Well-Being Resources from Lighthouse Charity

As part of their commitment to supporting the mental health of construction workers, the Lighthouse Charity provides a range of free well-being resources, including a Suicide Awareness course. This course is designed to help workers and employers recognise signs of mental distress and offer effective support, ensuring that issues are addressed before they escalate into crises. These resources are a vital component of the broader #MakeItVisible campaign, offering practical tools that can save lives.

"The well-being courses and Suicide Awareness training provided by the Lighthouse Charity are essential tools that every company should utilise. These resources empower us to take proactive steps in supporting our colleagues," Storer emphasised.

How to Book a Site Visit with the #MakeItVisible Team

To further engage with the #MakeItVisible campaign, companies in the construction industry across the UK can book a site visit with the Make It Visible team. These visits provide an opportunity for workers to receive direct support and information on mental health resources available to them. During these visits, the team can deliver mental health talks, distribute literature, and offer guidance on how to create a supportive environment for mental well-being at work.

"Bringing the #MakeItVisible team to your site is one of the most impactful actions you can take. It’s about making mental health support accessible and visible right where it’s needed most—on the job site," said Storer.

For more information on how to book a site visit or to access mental health support, visit the MakeItVisible.info.

A UK-Wide Focus on Mental Health in Construction

As mental health becomes an increasingly important focus across the UK, the #MakeItVisible campaign plays a crucial role in supporting construction workers nationwide. With the same high risks and challenges faced by workers throughout the country, the campaign is a vital resource in helping the industry take proactive steps toward improving mental well-being and reducing suicide rates.

Call to Action: Engaging the UK’s Construction Workforce

With the construction industry playing a crucial role in the UK economy, the #MakeItVisible campaign is calling on both employers and workers across the country to get involved. By participating in the campaign, sharing its resources, and promoting mental health awareness, the construction community can make a significant impact on reducing suicide rates and improving overall well-being.