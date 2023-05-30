Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023: Best photos from the food festival in town dubbed ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital’ attended by celebrity chefs such as GBBO winner David Atherton from Whitby and Gilly Robinson
The two-day festival took place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023 and the event was especially busy on Saturday due to the sunny weather in Yorkshire’s Food Capital.
Various famous guests attended the event including Great British Bake Off 2019 winner David Atherton, who hails from Whitby and Malton Cookery School chef and founder Gilly Robinson, who has been cooking since she was a child.
Bake Off: The Professional judge Benoit Blin, who’s career highlights include working at The Ritz in Paris, also took to the main stage at the festival on Saturday.
Plenty of photos were taken during the event by photographer Richard Ponter and Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob - here are some of the best.