All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide

Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023: Best photos from the food festival in town dubbed ‘Yorkshire’s Food Capital’ attended by celebrity chefs such as GBBO winner David Atherton from Whitby and Gilly Robinson

Visitors were basking in the sunshine on the first day of Malton Food Lovers Festival - here are some of the highlights of the popular Yorkshire event.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th May 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The two-day festival took place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023 and the event was especially busy on Saturday due to the sunny weather in Yorkshire’s Food Capital.

Various famous guests attended the event including Great British Bake Off 2019 winner David Atherton, who hails from Whitby and Malton Cookery School chef and founder Gilly Robinson, who has been cooking since she was a child.

Bake Off: The Professional judge Benoit Blin, who’s career highlights include working at The Ritz in Paris, also took to the main stage at the festival on Saturday.

Plenty of photos were taken during the event by photographer Richard Ponter and Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob - here are some of the best.

A festival goer basked in the sunshine.

1. Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

A festival goer basked in the sunshine. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
A variety of food was on offer at the festival, including cheeseburgers from Farsley Smoke and Fire.

2. Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

A variety of food was on offer at the festival, including cheeseburgers from Farsley Smoke and Fire. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The festival got busier further into the first day.

3. Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

The festival got busier further into the first day. Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Michelle from Bean and Bemble set up her stall showcasing her colourful products.

4. Malton Food Lovers Festival 2023

Michelle from Bean and Bemble set up her stall showcasing her colourful products. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:YorkshireWhitbyGilly RobinsonBenoit Blin