Malton Leavening Brow car crash leaves one dead as police launch investigation

The crash happened at the Leavening Brow cross-roads on Wednesday evening at around 6pm.

Aa black Range Rover collided with a black Isuzu Rodeo.

The driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital by ambulance and the driver of the Isuzu was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released by North Yorkshire Police on the driver's identity.

"If you were driving in the area at the time, please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash but may be unaware. The police would ask that any witnesses with footage of the incident save a copy."