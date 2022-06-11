Man, 23, dies at the scene after car he was driving crashed into tree on Yorkshire road

At approximately 7.55am on Friday, a black Seat Leon is reported to have left the road and crashed into a tree on Driffield Road between Kilham and Rudston Parva.

The 23-year-old man who was driving the car at the time of the crash was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

File image of a police officer

Humberside Police thanked the members of public who rushed to the driver's aid after the collision.

"We are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or for anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the vehicle prior to the collision to come forward," officers said.