Man, 44, dies almost a week after sustaining serious injuries in e-scooter crash
Kevin Bishop, 44, was left with serious injuries following the crash which happened at the junction of Harehills Avenue and Harehills Lane, in Leeds, at 6.13pm on Sunday, July 7.
He died in hospital on Saturday (Jul 13) due to his injuries caused by the crash.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, specifically the drivers of four cars which passed by the scene – including two who stopped to help.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are specifically appealing to trace the drivers of a grey Volvo C30 and a black Volkswagen Tiguan that were seen on CCTV to stop at the scene to assist Mr Bishop but left before police arrived, and also the drivers of a black Suzuki Swift driving school car and a white Seat Leon which drove past.
“Officers are keen to speak to the drivers as potential witnesses to the incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240366458.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.