Officers were called to the scene at 2.35pm on April 4 to reports a Grey Nissan Qashqai and Red Toyota Auris had crashed on Hebden Bridge Road.

The 60-year-old man who was driving the Nissan Qashqai was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He sadly died in hospital on Friday April 15.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision itself or anyone with dashcam footage which may have the vehicles movements prior to the collision.