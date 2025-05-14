Man, 70, dies after car falls off Scarborough Pier and into North Sea
A huge resuce operation was carried out following the single-vehicle crash on the pier shortly after 7.15pm on May 8.
The rescue operation involved the coastguard, lifeboat, fire and rescue, ambulance and North Yorkshire Police.
The man was taken to hospital after being rescued, where he was in a critical condition, but the force has now confirmed he has died.
A statement said: “The white Mini Cooper car he was driving left the pier, overturned, and became submerged in the water.
“He passed away on Monday (12 May 2025) evening in the presence of his family. He is not being named at this time.”
Witnesses or anyone with video footage is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected] and [email protected] quoting reference number 12250082218.