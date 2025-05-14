Man, 70, dies after car falls off Scarborough Pier and into North Sea

A man has died after the car he was in fell into the sea following a crash on Scarborough’s East Pier, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge resuce operation was carried out following the single-vehicle crash on the pier shortly after 7.15pm on May 8.

The rescue operation involved the coastguard, lifeboat, fire and rescue, ambulance and North Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital after being rescued, where he was in a critical condition, but the force has now confirmed he has died.

A statement said: “The white Mini Cooper car he was driving left the pier, overturned, and became submerged in the water.

“He passed away on Monday (12 May 2025) evening in the presence of his family. He is not being named at this time.”