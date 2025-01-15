Man and dog rescued from icy waters in North Yorkshire after man went in to save his pet

A man and a dog have both been rescued from the icy waters at Marfield Wetlands, just outside of Masham, after the man went in to save his pet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (Jan 15), emergency services, including North Yorkshire police and the air ambulance, were called to Marfield Wetlands, just outside of Masham.

A man, in his 20s, had gone onto the ice to rescue his dog who had fallen through.

However, the man was then in need of help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have warned of the dangers of pet owners entering the water to save their dogs.

Emergency services rescued both the man and the dog from the icy waters.

The man was taken to hospital to be checked over.

North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re relieved to share that the dog was very cold but is also safe and well.”

Police noted that while this incident had a positive outcome it “serves as a critical reminder: if your dog goes onto the ice or falls in, do not follow them”.

In a statement police said: “Tragically, it’s often the person who goes after the dog who doesn’t survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stepping onto frozen water is incredibly dangerous. Even if the ice near the bank seems thick, it often becomes thinner as you move toward the centre. There’s no guarantee the ice can support a person’s weight.

“If someone falls through, they may disappear beneath the surface, out of sight and away from help, and can drown quickly.

“Once in the freezing water, the intense cold can overwhelm them, leaving them unable to help themselves.