Man and dog rescued from icy waters in North Yorkshire after man went in to save his pet
On Wednesday (Jan 15), emergency services, including North Yorkshire police and the air ambulance, were called to Marfield Wetlands, just outside of Masham.
A man, in his 20s, had gone onto the ice to rescue his dog who had fallen through.
However, the man was then in need of help.
Emergency services rescued both the man and the dog from the icy waters.
The man was taken to hospital to be checked over.
North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re relieved to share that the dog was very cold but is also safe and well.”
Police noted that while this incident had a positive outcome it “serves as a critical reminder: if your dog goes onto the ice or falls in, do not follow them”.
In a statement police said: “Tragically, it’s often the person who goes after the dog who doesn’t survive.
“Stepping onto frozen water is incredibly dangerous. Even if the ice near the bank seems thick, it often becomes thinner as you move toward the centre. There’s no guarantee the ice can support a person’s weight.
“If someone falls through, they may disappear beneath the surface, out of sight and away from help, and can drown quickly.
“Once in the freezing water, the intense cold can overwhelm them, leaving them unable to help themselves.
“Rescuers—whether passersby or emergency services—may also risk their lives during rescue attempts.”