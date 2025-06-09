Man died after 'fall from height' on flyover in Halifax
West Yorkshire Police said it received reports a man had fallen from the Burdock Way flyover shortly after 11.30am on Sunday (Jun 8).
Emergency services attended and found the man - who was in his 40s - on the road below at Old Lane.
He was given medical treatment but died at the scene.
A number of road closures were in place as police dealt with the incident and investigated, including the nearby Orange Street roundabout.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale District CID but at this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in what took place.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101.
