Police closed a major road in a Halifax on Sunday afternoon after a man fell from a flyover in the centre of the busy town.

West Yorkshire Police said it received reports a man had fallen from the Burdock Way flyover shortly after 11.30am on Sunday (Jun 8).

Emergency services attended and found the man - who was in his 40s - on the road below at Old Lane.

He was given medical treatment but died at the scene.

A number of road closures were in place as police dealt with the incident and investigated, including the nearby Orange Street roundabout.

Police tape at North Bridge and Burdock Way

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale District CID but at this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in what took place.”