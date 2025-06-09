Man died after 'fall from height' on flyover in Halifax

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 06:26 BST
Police closed a major road in a Halifax on Sunday afternoon after a man fell from a flyover in the centre of the busy town.

West Yorkshire Police said it received reports a man had fallen from the Burdock Way flyover shortly after 11.30am on Sunday (Jun 8).

Emergency services attended and found the man - who was in his 40s - on the road below at Old Lane.

He was given medical treatment but died at the scene.

A number of road closures were in place as police dealt with the incident and investigated, including the nearby Orange Street roundabout.

Police tape at North Bridge and Burdock WayPolice tape at North Bridge and Burdock Way
Police tape at North Bridge and Burdock Way

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale District CID but at this time there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances in what took place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101.

