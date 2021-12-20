Man dies after being hit by bus

Humberside Police said last that the man had been hit by a bus and taken to hospital for treatment.

He was left with life-threatening injuries after being involved in the incident on Ferensway, in between the junction with Spring Back and Beverley Road, at 6.45am on December 16.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the force has now confirmed that the man has died.

A man has died after being hit by a bus in Hull

A statement said: "The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment but has since died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are appealing to anyone that witnessed the collision, or anyone that was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, to please get in touch."