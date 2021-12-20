Man dies after being hit by bus

Humberside Police said last that the man had been hit by a bus and taken to hospital for treatment.
He was left with life-threatening injuries after being involved in the incident on Ferensway, in between the junction with Spring Back and Beverley Road, at 6.45am on December 16.
But the force has now confirmed that the man has died.
A statement said: "The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment but has since died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
"We are appealing to anyone that witnessed the collision, or anyone that was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, to please get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 71 of December 16, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.