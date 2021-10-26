Man dies after milk tanker crash on A684 in North Yorkshire

The man, who was in his 40s, was involved in the incident at around 12.20am on October 26 on the A684 Harmby Road at Leyburn.
Police said the man was from the local area, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the incident, and eventually reopened at around 8am.
The driver of the milk tanker is assisting police with inquiries.
North Yorkshire Police said anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw the pedestrian, milk tanker and or any other vehicle travelling along Harmby road between midnight and 0020hrs to contact them.
Any witnesses with dash cam footage are asked to save the footage, and contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 select option 2 and ask for PC Nicola Gill. Alternatively, PC Gill can be contacted via email; [email protected], quoting reference number 12210229034.