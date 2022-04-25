Man fighting for his life after falling off e-scooter in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police were called out to the scene on York Road in Leeds after being contacted by paramedics who were treating the 29-year-old man.

He had lost control of the scooter and fallen off while travelling in a cycle lane near to the junction with Harehills Lane.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The force said the man was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.