Man fighting for his life after falling off e-scooter in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police were called out to the scene on York Road in Leeds after being contacted by paramedics who were treating the 29-year-old man.
He had lost control of the scooter and fallen off while travelling in a cycle lane near to the junction with Harehills Lane.
No other vehicles were involved, police said.
The force said the man was left with life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13220217860 or online via the Live Chat.