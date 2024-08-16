29-year-old man found with 'life-threatening' injuries in Yorkshire street
Patrick Glogowski was found injured at around 10am on Sunday (Aug 11) on Birch Street, Wakefield.
The 29-year-old was taken to hospital and remains there, where his injuries are described by police as life-threatening. He was found wearing a white t-shirt and dark jeans, police said.
Police have said they are trying to find out the circumstances around how Patrick was injured, and also his movements between the evening of August 10 and the morning of August 11 when he was found.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “As part of ongoing enquiries to establish how Patrick sustained his injuries, police are keen to speak to anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation.
“They are particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about Patrick's movements between August 10 to the morning of August 11.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact west Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 622 of August 11. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.